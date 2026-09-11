Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
Source: On3
Sep 11, 2026, 3:09 PM ETOhio State edge rusher Qua Russaw did not play last week against Ball State, but the Alabama transfer has been cleared and will play Saturday against Texas. Russaw had one sack for Alabama a season ago, and will look to add depth to Ohio State's edge rushing group that compiled just one sack last week. It remains to be seen how much playing time Russaw will earn in his debut alongside Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Beau Atkinson, Zion Grady, and Khary Wilder.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
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