Myles Garrett Admits That He's Not 100 Percent

Sep 11, 2026, 12:47 AM ET
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) admitted that he's playing at less than 100 percent, according to Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. Garrett dealt with a knee injury in camp after being traded from the Browns to the Rams. While he was healthy enough to play in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, the injury is still lingering. Garrett didn't register a single tackle on Thursday, so it makes sense to find out that he's still dealing with an injury. "This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there, and I've got to be better," Garrett said after the game. Once he gets healthy, he'll look to return to the elite level at which he played in 2025, when he amassed 23 sacks and three forced fumbles.--Andersen PickardSource: Greg Beacham