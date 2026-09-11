Davis Allen Enters Concussion Protocol After Thursday's Loss
Davis Allen (concussion) was evaluated for a concussion during Thursday's Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Allen officially entered concussion protocol and was listed as questionable to return, but he didn't get back into the game. He suffered the injury after taking a brutal hit near the sideline. Upon standing up, Allen appeared disoriented and had trouble staying on his feet. He left the playing field and ended up being carted to the locker room, finishing the game with one catch for 13 yards. Allen led the tight end room in total yards, and Tyler Higbee was the only tight end with multiple catches. (He had two.) The Rams have 11 days until their next game, making it difficult to say whether Allen will clear concussion protocol in time for Week 2. The tight end room should be able to survive his injury with a three-headed unit of Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Higbee.
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Source: Los Angeles Rams