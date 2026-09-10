Sean Tucker Returns to Practice Thursday
Sean Tucker (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, according to Rick Stroud. Tucker had also missed practice time earlier in the week while rehabbing the injury, and head coach Todd Bowles had called him a game-time decision for Sunday's opener against Cincinnati. It is not yet clear how much Tucker was able to do Thursday, so his official participation level will be important when Tampa Bay releases its next injury report. Tucker rushed for 320 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 carries last season and enters Week 1 behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell on the depth chart. His return to the field Thursday is at least a positive development after opening the practice week with a DNP.
Source: Rick Stroud
Source: Rick Stroud