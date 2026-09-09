Max Strus Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Max Strus said on the Link with JB podcast that he is comfortable settling into a glue-guy role built around shooting, defense, rebounding, and moving the ball. "I used to have a bag back in college, but I don't anymore," Strus said, adding that he is not afraid to guard top scorers. The 30-year-old returned from a Jones fracture in his left foot last season and averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers in 12 regular-season games while shooting 40.2 percent from deep, then posted 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds across 18 playoff outings. Darius Garland and Bradley Beal already give the Clippers perimeter creation, while Brandon Ingram is expected to arrive once the Kawhi Leonard deal is finalized. Strus should have a rotation spot in the final year of his deal, but threes and rebounds are the only reliable fantasy hooks.
Source: Link with JB podcast
Source: Link with JB podcast