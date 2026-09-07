Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love's (ankle) status for Week 1, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Love is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain, which he suffered in the team's second preseason game on August 13. Given that Love's participation in team activities has been very limited since suffering the injury, it seems unlikely that he would see a true workhorse snap share in Week 1. The Cardinals also have a steady veteran option at running back in Tyler Allgeier, who is expected to play a role in the team's backfield even when Love is fully healthy. Still, it's obviously a positive sign for fantasy managers that Love is making progress and has a chance to suit up in Week 1. If he does miss Arizona's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seems likely that Love would make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban