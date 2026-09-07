Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki to Split RB2 Role in Detroit
Jahmyr Gibbs will be by committee, according to Brad Galli. Campbell thinks that both Jacob Saylors and Sione Vaki will be ready when Gibbs needs a breather. The head coach sees Vaki getting carries, but knows that Saylors will contribute on offense and special teams. The news makes it hard for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to pinpoint the preferred handcuff option for Gibbs. For what it is worth, Vaki is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues, while Saylors is rostered in just 2% of leagues. Vaki, a former fourth-rounder from Utah in 2024, has seen only seven carries for 18 yards and has three catches for 37 yards in 27 games (zero starts) in his first two NFL seasons. Saylors, a former undrafted free agent out of East Tennessee State, ran the ball twice for 11 yards last year and was not targeted as a receiver. Neither RB will have any standalone fantasy appeal as long as Gibbs is healthy, and if Gibbs misses time with an injury, Vaki and Saylors would likely split the backfield down the middle.
Source: Brad Galli
Source: Brad Galli