TreVeyon Henderson's Week 1 Status Remains Uncertain
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) remains uncertain for Wednesday night's opener against Seattle. Asked Monday about Henderson's status, head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will see how he feels and whether he can do anything at practice, according to Alex Barth. Vrabel added that Henderson has been working "extremely hard" to get back. Henderson was officially listed as a non-participant Sunday and has not practiced since injuring his ankle Aug. 24. The second-year back ran for 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries as a rookie while adding 35 catches for 221 yards and another score. New England has not yet issued Monday's official practice designation, so Henderson's status remains up in the air with the opener only two days away.
Source: Alex Barth
Source: Alex Barth