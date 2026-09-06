James Conner is Avoidable in Redraft Formats
James Conner (foot) was placed on the Injured Reserve to begin the season. He continues to have issues with a foot injury that ended his 2025 season. Conner will miss at least the first four games of the season while he recovers from that. Once he's back, there might not be a significant role in the backfield for Conner. Rookie Jeremiah Love (ankle) figures to play a big part in the running back once he's back to full speed. The Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier to a two-year deal during the offseason. Conner figures to have some kind of role once he's healthy, but he isn't someone who needs to be selected in redraft formats to begin the season. He could be worth stashing on the IR, but who knows what kind of role he'll have in the mess of this backfield.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference