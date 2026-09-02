Ceddanne Rafaela Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) left Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners early with tightness in his quadriceps muscle, interim manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Rafaela attempted to stay in the game, but in a blowout, the Red Sox decided to play it safe. Before leaving, Rafaela went 1-for-3 at the plate. He was replaced in center field by Eli White. It does not sound like Rafaela's injury is all that serious, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now and check back on Thursday to see if he is available for the series opener against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles. The 25-year-old is having a fine season in 2026, which is his first as an All-Star, as he came into Wednesday's contest slashing .282/.317/.444 with a career-high .761 OPS, 16 home runs, a league-leading 32 doubles, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across 134 games and 566 plate appearances. Rafaela still has a shot at his first 20-20 campaign in the big leagues, which is why he is rostered in over 90% of Yahoo leagues as a multi-category contributor.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey