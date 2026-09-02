Cooper Ingle Falls from Stash Radar Amid Prolonged Slump
Cooper Ingle's chances of returning to the majors this season are fading as a prolonged slump has cooled him off at the plate ever since a torrid stretch of multi-hit games that lasted from mid July to early August. Since that hot stretch, the Guardians' fifth-ranked prospect has gone 11-for-64 (.172) over his last 19 games, and hasn't recorded an extra-base hit since August 12, a period of 13 games. The silver lining here is that he continues to draw walks in bunches, tallying another two on Tuesday night and 25 during the 19-game "slump" (compared to 26 strikeouts), which allowed him to produce an on-base percentage of .417 over that same period. The left-handed hitter's season-long numbers at Triple-A still look good, with a .297/.433/.531 slash line, but there are likely better stash options available on the waiver wire in redraft leagues that have a better chance of being recalled.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com