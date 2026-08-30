Xavier Edwards Exits Early on Sunday
Xavier Edwards (thumb, elbow) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Edwards was pulled from this game with a hand or elbow injury, according to Mark Zuckerman. He got tangled up while attempting to make a tag on Jorbit Vivas at second base. The expectation is that Edwards will undergo further testing to determine the severity of this injury. He finished Sunday's game 0-for-1 with a walk in the win over Washington. Fantasy managers should consider Edwards as day-to-day for now. There should be more information on his status in the next day or two.
Source: Mark Zuckerman
Source: Mark Zuckerman