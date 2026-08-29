Cam Cannarella Not Yet Stash-Worthy
Cam Cannarella has risen up the minor league ranks at a nice pace this season and at age 22 has adjusted well to Triple-A Jacksonville after a July 17 promotion. Since arriving at Jacksonville, Cannarella, who started the season at High-A, has one homer and six RBI in 111 at bats while hitting .288 with 21 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Cannarella is the No. 6 prospect in the Miami organization and has a 55-grade hit tool with 60-grade speed, but only 45-grade power. Between three minor league teams this season, the left-handed hitter has 13 homers and 51 RBI with 20 stolen bases. The speed looks to be the best skill set for Cannarella and he looks to be a major future stolen base threat. However, he still looks a year or two away from the big leagues, so he is more of a dynasty format player in fantasy leagues right now.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball