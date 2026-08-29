Charlie Condon Still a Stash Candidate Despite August Struggles at Triple-A
Charlie Condon has slowed down in the month of August at Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting just .218 with two homers and 14 RBI. He has shown better signs with four RBI in his last three games, but he is well off the pace he set earlier this season. At Albuquerque this season, Condon has 22 homers and 79 RBI while hitting .272 with 93 runs scored. The right-handed hitter is the No. 3 prospect in the Rockies' organization with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. Despite his struggles, Condon is still worth a look in redraft leagues. The former third overall draft pick in 2024 has a very high upside and can still aid fantasy managers across the board in the hitting categories. The Rockies could still add Condon to the big-league roster when rosters expand, and he would be a big help in fantasy leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball