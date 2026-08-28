Hurston Waldrep to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
Hurston Waldrep (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Waldrep had surgery in February to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He made three appearances for the Braves before heading to Triple-A Gwinnett. Waldrep suffered a setback with his elbow during his first outing back in the minors. It has been determined he'll require Tommy John surgery, which will likely knock him out until 2028. This is tough news for the 24-year-old, but hopefully he'll get healthy and back on the mound soon.
Source: Mark Bowman
Source: Mark Bowman