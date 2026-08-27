Nick Richards Lands in Miami
Nick Richards has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The move fills Miami's 14th standard roster spot after the team added Klay Thompson, giving the Heat another reserve big behind Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Richards split last season between Phoenix and Chicago, averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes across 48 games while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. His workload is unlikely to grow much in Miami unless injuries open up backup-center minutes, leaving Richards off fantasy draft boards for now.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania