Nickeil Alexander-Walker Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Nickeil Alexander-Walker headlines Canada's roster for Window 4 of FIBA World Cup qualifying, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Canada opens the second round Thursday against Panama in Panama City before hosting Argentina on Monday in Quebec City. The reigning Most Improved Player is the top name in a stripped-down group, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and Andrew Nembhard sitting out. Hawks teammate Luguentz Dort and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk are also in camp. The qualifiers do not carry fantasy value, but Alexander-Walker's workload is worth noting after he averaged 20.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds last season. Atlanta's guard and wing mix now includes Dort, CJ McCollum, and Buddy Hield, so his real fantasy outlook will depend on how those touches shake out in camp.
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Source: Josh Lewenberg