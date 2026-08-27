Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Tristen Newton in a corresponding move after signing rookie center Rafael Castro to a two-way deal. The former UConn standout was the No. 49 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed with Houston in January after stops with Indiana and Minnesota, but he appeared in just one game for the Rockets. Newton was far more productive in the G-League, averaging 25.1 points across 30 games with Rio Grande Valley and earning All-NBA G-League First Team honors. That production still left him without a clear path in Houston, where Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard are ahead of him in the backcourt. Newton could get another two-way look elsewhere, but he remains off the fantasy radar.
Source: Ben DuBose
Source: Ben DuBose