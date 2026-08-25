Roman Anthony Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Roman Anthony (finger), who is on a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, said he "has no flight booked" to return to the big-league squad, but he feels close to ready and thinks he could return for Friday's series opener against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Anthony has been out since early May due to a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger, but he has gone 3-for-11 with a homer in four rehab games with Double-A Portland before moving to Worcester this week. The 22-year-old former top prospect will be an everyday starter for the BoSox when he returns to the major-league roster, but it is unclear if that will happen this weekend or sometime next week. If Anthony is floating around on your league's waiver wire, scoop him up immediately for his power/speed upside, even if it is only for the final month of the 2026 regular season. The former second-rounder in 2022 is rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo