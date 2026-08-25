Adley Rutschman Out on Tuesday With Elbow Injury
Adley Rutschman (elbow) is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins after taking an aggressive swing in the series opener on Monday and feeling something in his right elbow, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the team is playing it safe with Rutschman on Tuesday and that there is "no concern." "Adley's got a little irritation. Took a really aggressive swing. He kind of hyperextended his elbow. Nothing to be alarmed about. Just felt like I don't want to make that worse. Nothing I'm concerned about more just a little soreness. Like I don't want to irritate that more. So I made the decision like, 'Let's keep him out.'" Connor Wong will do the catching for left-hander Payton Tolle and will bat ninth on Tuesday against Marlins right-hander Tyler Phillips. The 28-year-old Rutschman has had an injury-plagued and disappointing 2026 campaign, and he has gone just 6-for-41 (.146) at the plate with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs, six walks, and 12 strikeouts in 12 games since the Red Sox acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline in early August. Overall, the three-time All-Star has slashed .236/.320/.406 with a .726 OPS, nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 79 total games and 331 plate appearances. Rutschman is day-to-day and could return as early as Wednesday.
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith