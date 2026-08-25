Jac Caglianone Out Tuesday With Sore Ankle
Jac Caglianone (ankle) will sit out of Tuesday's tilt against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road due to soreness in his right ankle, per MLB.com. Caglianone will miss a second straight start with an ankle injury that has been bothering him for the last week. For now, fantasy managers should consider Cags to be day-to-day and check back on him to see if he is playing on Wednesday. If his injury lingers into the weekend, though, the Royals could consider placing him on the 10-day injured list. John Rave is making the start in right field on Tuesday and will hit eighth for the Royals at the Rogers Centre against Blue Jays veteran right-hander Max Scherzer. Caglianone, a former sixth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Florida, has quickly developed into a strong left-handed power bat for fantasy managers in his first full year in the big leagues in 2026. The 23-year-old came into Tuesday's action sporting a .276/.328/.491 slash line with an .819 OPS, 22 home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored, and six steals in 434 at-bats. He is now rostered in 82% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com