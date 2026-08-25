Ethan Salas Excelling on Doorstep to Major Leagues
Ethan Salas has excelled since being promoted to Triple-A El Paso in late July, now hitting .319 with three home runs and a .948 OPS through 19 games with the Chihuahuas. What's more is that the Padres' top-ranked prospect has walked (10) more times than he has struck out (eight) while being one of only a few 20-year-olds at that level. The left-handed hitter came into professional baseball as a highly-ranked prospect, but after a disappointing 2024 and an injury-marred 2025 in which he logged only 10 games, he had fallen outside the top 100 prospects, per MLB.com. However, the youngster has risen all the way back up to No. 23 overall in 2026 and is now on the doorstep to the majors. While a debut this season is likely a long shot, it isn't out of the question, so fantasy managers should keep tabs on the 20-year-old, as he offers an advanced approach with decent pop at the catcher position. His dynasty arrow is finally pointing up again after some uncertainty over the last couple of years.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com