Clay Holmes Re-Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Clay Holmes missed nearly three months this season after suffering a fractured fibula in mid-May. However, the 33-year-old has been highly effective when healthy, recording a 5-6 record with a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 68 2/3 innings (12 starts). Holmes has also pitched well since being acquired by Chicago from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, pitching to a 2.81 ERA across his first 16 innings (three starts) with the Cubs. Holmes is a ground-ball specialist who pitches to contact, so fantasy managers should not expect high-end production in the strikeout department. However, the veteran right-hander's pitch efficiency allows him to work deep into games, which gives him a good chance to rack up wins while pitching in Chicago. In leagues where he is not already rostered, Holmes profiles as an obvious waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller