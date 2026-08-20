Sidney Crosby Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason

Aug 20, 2026, 9:34 AM ET
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is currently on track to enter the 2026-27 campaign with an expiring contract. But The Athletic's Josh Yohe reports that Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, has contract talks planned with the team before the offseason ends. "When I recently spoke with Crosby's agent, Pat Brisson, he said he hadn't discussed the contract with Crosby yet, indicating he was letting his most famous client enjoy his summer before getting back to business," Yohe wrote. "Brisson said there's an understanding that they'll discuss the contract before summer is over. The Penguins' first preseason game is Sept. 21." Crosby signed his previous extension - a two-year, $17.4 million deal - in September 2024, shortly before training camp opened. The legendary forward is entering his 22nd NHL campaign and said at the end of last season that he wants to keep playing for "as many years as possible."--Taavi PailkSource: Josh Yohe