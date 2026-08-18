Malachi Smith Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Malachi Smith to an undisclosed contract, the team announced Monday. Smith made his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets last season, averaging 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 15 games while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range. The 26-year-old flashed late, posting 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against Milwaukee on April 10. With no guaranteed role in Toronto, Smith should be viewed as camp guard depth who could land with Raptors 905 if he misses the final roster. He remains off fantasy radars barring an unexpected rotation path.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Source: Toronto Raptors