Collin Morikawa Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind

Aug 12, 2026, 9:18 AM ET
Though the season was derailed by injury and the subsequent rehabilitation that is still ongoing, Collin Morikawa had a fine regular season. This year included a Signature Event victory, as well as two top 10s and three top 5s, and he comes to Memphis this week looking like the bona fide player we've come to know. His three-event stretch, which included the US Open and Open Championship, saw him rounding into form nicely in multiple areas. During that time, the two-time major champion has averaged 0.98 strokes gained putting and 1.353 on approach. He's also found over 80% of his fairways. It's also worth noting that Morikawa has only finished outside the top 25 once in six career appearances. All of the intangibles of his game this year are fit for TPC Southwind, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him lifting the trophy come Sunday.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf