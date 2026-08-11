Myles Garrett Sidelined by Knee Swelling

Aug 11, 2026, 4:01 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) sat out Tuesday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys because of swelling in his knee, according to Lindsey Thiry. Head coach Sean McVay said Garrett is around "85%" and that the Rams are choosing to be cautious with their new star pass rusher. Garrett missed four practices earlier in camp with what McVay called lower-body soreness before returning last week, though the Rams never connected that absence to his knee. There isn't much reason to push the 30-year-old through a joint practice in August, especially after Los Angeles made a blockbuster trade to bring him over from Cleveland this offseason. Garrett is coming off an incredible 2025 season in which he set the NFL record with 23 sacks and led the league with 33 tackles for loss. The knee swelling is worth watching, but McVay's comments make this sound precautionary for now.--Bruno MuléSource: Lindsey Thiry