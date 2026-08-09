Davion Mitchell Slims Down for Contract Year
Davion Mitchell has spent the offseason on a demanding workout plan, including sunrise track sessions and overseas training in Greece and Spain, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The former ninth overall pick trimmed down to sharpen his defense and enters 2026-27 as Miami's starting point guard in the final season of his two-year, $24 million deal. Mitchell averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three last season. The scoring ceiling is limited with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo driving the offense, but Mitchell's assists, efficiency, and steals give him a useful fantasy floor.
Source: Anthony Chiang
Source: Anthony Chiang