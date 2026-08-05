Shohei Ohtani has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Shohei Ohtani had his first multi-home run game of the season in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and two strikeouts to boost his season average to .297 and his OPS to .953. Ohtani's first home run came to lead off the game against lefty starter Shota Imanaga, and his second blast came in the eighth inning off new Cubs reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, but the Dodgers ultimately fell one run short. It's a bit hard to believe that the four-time MVP and six-time All-Star didn't have a multi-homer game this year until Aug. 5. Ohtani continues to serve as the Dodgers' regular DH despite having not pitched since July 3 due to a nagging knee and biceps issue. His knee issue hasn't really affected Ohtani as a hitter at all, as he's now gone 15-for-31 in his last eight games, and he's up to 26 home runs with a .953 OPS in 2026 in his ninth year in the big leagues. It doesn't look like the Japanese superstar is going to reach the 50-homer mark for a third straight year, and he's barely running (six steals), but he remains a must-start in all traditional fantasy formats as a hitter.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com