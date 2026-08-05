George Lombard Jr. Hits First MLB Home Run
George Lombard Jr. went 1-for-2 at the plate with a solo home run and a walk in the 2-0 victory. The 21-year-old hit eighth in his first MLB game as he takes over at the 6 in the Bronx for Anthony Volpe, who was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, also made a difference with his glove in his MLB debut, and he is expected to help give the team a boost down the stretch. Lombard's power/speed upside makes him immediately attractive in most fantasy baseball leagues, and he's already rostered in 38% of Yahoo setups. The former 26th overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 78 games (358 plate appearances) in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Double-A Somerset and Triple-A. Don't expect a ton of power from Lombard, with his above-average speed and on-base skills likely to benefit fantasy managers first.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com