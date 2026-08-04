Carson Beck to Start Hall of Fame Game on Thursday
Carson Beck will start Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. The third-round pick is part of an open competition with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew for Arizona's regular-season starting job, so the assignment gives him the first live-game opportunity to make his case. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 16 games during his final season at Miami, helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game. Arizona selected him with the 65th overall pick in April. A strong performance Thursday would not settle the competition, but it could earn Beck additional preseason work and strengthen his standing with the new coaching staff. His experience and accuracy give him a chance to make the race interesting, though he remains primarily a dynasty and deeper Superflex option until the Cardinals provide more clarity under center.
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Source: Arizona Cardinals