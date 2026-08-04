Ja'Tavion Sanders Suffers Ankle Injury on Tuesday
Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) left Tuesday's training camp practice with an ankle injury, but head coach Dave Canales said he had a great day, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. It doesn't sound like Sanders suffered a serious injury, but we'll keep an eye on his status moving forward. The 23-year-old former fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft from the University of Texas had a disappointing sophomore campaign in 2025, playing in only 13 regular-season games while catching 29 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. Sanders had a 33-342-1 line in 16 games as a rookie, so he hasn't exactly moved the needle much in fantasy football early in his NFL career. Going into Year 3, Sanders is expected to be Carolina's primary pass-catching TE, but he also has to contend with both Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. The Panthers' offense just hasn't relied enough on the TE position to make Sanders matter in most fantasy football leagues. Sanders is outside of RotoBaller's top-41 rankings at the position for 2026.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye