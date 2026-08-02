Kevin Gausman Traded to Chicago Cubs, Adds Veteran Presence to Rotation
Kevin Gausman was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in exchange for minor-league infielder Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Gausman has taken a slight step back this season following a strong 2025 campaign, posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 23 starts. Even so, the 35-year-old still provides an experienced presence in the middle of a playoff rotation and owns a career 3.85 ERA behind one of baseball's best splitters. Gausman is also coming off a strong outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings, as the Cubs continue to strengthen their rotation for the stretch run.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
Source: Ken Rosenthal