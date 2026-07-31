Rashee Rice Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Rashee Rice (knee) has been leaving training camp practice early each day for planned rehabilitation. Rice clearly is not 100% recovered from his knee surgery in May. The 26-year-old wideout had a cleanup procedure on his knee in the offseason, and the Chiefs have elected to ease him into camp workouts. It's definitely something to watch this summer, but as long as Rice doesn't suffer any sort of setback, he figures to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Rice's absence from team drills has allowed rookie receiver Cyrus Allen to stand out early on. When healthy, Rice will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' go-to target in the passing game. The former second-rounder from SMU had nearly 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie, but he's played in just 12 games the last two seasons combined due to injuries and off-the-field issues. Rice is a risk/reward No. 2 fantasy wideout entering his fourth year in the NFL. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 16 WR for 2026.
Source: Arrowhead Pride - Ron Kopp Jr.
Source: Arrowhead Pride - Ron Kopp Jr.