Kawhi Leonard Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
Kawhi Leonard remains at the center of an NBA investigation into possible salary-cap circumvention. Per Baxter Holmes of ESPN, the probe could stretch into 2027 if the league, team, and involved parties cannot agree on the findings or a settlement. The case centers on Leonard's $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration, a now-bankrupt company that also had a $300 million sponsorship agreement with the Clippers. The team has denied wrongdoing, and any punishment could face a challenge from the players' union. For fantasy, the extended timeline keeps the Clippers' roster plans unsettled, with Leonard's planned trade to Toronto stalled and restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin still stuck in a murky market.
Source: Baxter Holmes
Source: Baxter Holmes