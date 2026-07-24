Magomed Zaynukov Set For UFC Debut
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMagomed Zaynukov is set to make his long-awaited UFC debut against Damian Rzepecki on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Zaynukov earned his UFC contract back in October by beating Lucas Caldas via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series. In that fight, Zaynukov broke a record for most significant strikes landed in a lightweight fight. DraftKings sees Zaynukov as a big favorite with a salary of $9,200.--Alen Kurbasic
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