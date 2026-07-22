Tony Finau Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic

Jul 22, 2026, 10:24 AM ET
Tony Finau has struggled to find much consistency this season, recording four top-25 finishes and five missed cuts through 19 events. He now turns to the 3M Open, a tournament he won in 2022 and has three additional finishes of T12 or better. Much of that success has come on the back of strong approach play and putting. This season, however, Finau ranks just 117th on approach (-0.153 strokes per round) and 88th in putting (-0.020). On a positive note, he ranks 35th around the green (+0.218), and he also sits 18th in proximity from 175-200 yards (31'8"), a range that accounted for 22% of all approach shots here last year. It has been an up-and-down year, but Finau's outstanding history at TPC Twin Cities gives him a chance to bounce back, especially in a field that lacks many of the Tour's elite players.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour