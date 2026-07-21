Jett Howard Joins Mavericks on Two-Way Contract
Jett Howard has joined the Dallas Mavericks on a two-way contract. The team announced the signing of the former lottery pick after waiving forward Tyler Smith. The Orlando Magic, who drafted Howard with the 11th pick in 2023, declined their fourth-year option on his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. During his three-year stint with the Magic, Howard averaged 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. While Howard's NBA career has been underwhelming, he's still relatively young (23 in September) and could be rejuvenated by a fresh start. However, he will likely have to settle for mostly G League action in 2026-27.
Source: Dallas Mavericks PR
Source: Dallas Mavericks PR