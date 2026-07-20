Adley Rutschman Heading to Injured List With Wrist Inflammation
Adley Rutschman (wrist) on the 10-day injured list on Monday with inflammation in his left wrist, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. It will be the third time in 2026 that the All-Star catcher will go on the IL. In a corresponding move, the O's selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk. Sam Huff is doing the catching for right-hander Shane Baz on Monday and will hit ninth in the series opener against the hosting Boston Red Sox and left-hander Payton Tolle. It's bad timing for Rutschman's injury after Samuel Basallo (shoulder) was forced from Sunday's win over the Houston Astros with discomfort in his right shoulder. If Basallo also requires a stint on the IL, Huff and Tromp would split catching duties in Baltimore. The 28-year-old switch-hitting Rutschman has not been able to get going amid his injuries in 2026, hitting .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored across his 247 at-bats in his fifth year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill