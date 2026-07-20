Jordan Walsh's Celtics Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed for 2026-27
Jordan Walsh saw his 2026-27 salary become fully guaranteed at $2.4 million on Monday, per Keith Smith, locking in his roster spot for a fourth season. Walsh is also extension-eligible all year and could technically sign for up to 140 percent of the average salary, starting around $21.2 million. However, that number is a ceiling a low-usage wing is unlikely to approach. He set career highs in 2025-26 with 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks in 17.8 minutes across 68 games, but that run came largely because Jayson Tatum missed most of the year. With Tatum back from the tear, Boston's wing minutes tighten again, leaving Walsh a deep-league defensive flier at best.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith