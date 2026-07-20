Jonathan Kuminga's Lakers Pursuit Stalls as Market Stays Cold
Jonathan Kuminga remains stuck in a slow-moving market. The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Kuminga's camp are still far apart on terms, while Los Angeles is reluctant to attach significant draft capital in a sign-and-trade. Even so, the 23-year-old is still the biggest upside swing left on the board and could re-emerge as a Lakers target if his market stays cold, with Cleveland the team most often tied to him otherwise. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season, and the Lakers have reportedly pitched him on a high-minutes role next to Luka Doncic. That remains the crux of his fantasy case: a starting job in Los Angeles would give the former No. 7 pick clear mid-round appeal, while an uncertain landing spot and his uneven scoring profile keep the floor shaky.
Source: Dan Woike
Source: Dan Woike