Corbin Carroll Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Corbin Carroll (elbow) is considered day-to-day with a hyperextended right elbow, manager Torey Lovullo told Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic. Carroll will not have imaging and will have a chance to return to the starting lineup for Monday's series opener at home against the visiting Athletics. The 25-year-old All-Star hurt his elbow when he struck out swinging in the seventh inning of Sunday's extra-inning win over the St. Louis Cardinals, and he went 1-for-4 at the plate with a double and two strikeouts before being pulled. Thankfully, Carroll appears to have dodged a bullet and might not have to miss any time. The former 16th overall pick in 2019 came into Sunday's series finale at Chase Field with a .250/.345/.480 slash line, an .825 OPS, 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 352 at-bats in 2026. The three-time All-Star also leads the league with 10 triples, and he remains a must-start in all fantasy lineups as a five-category contributor and one of the most valuable outfielders in the game.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Jose M. Romero
Source: The Arizona Republic - Jose M. Romero