Angel Genao's Steady Productivity Could Give him Big-League Shot
Angel Genao has shown solid productivity across two minor league levels at Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. The switch hitting infield prospect is red-hot this month with a .452 batting average across 42 July at bats in Columbus with a homer and four RBI to go with 10 runs scored. Since getting called up to Columbus, Genao has been steady across the board with a .305 batting average with seven homers and 28 RBI to go with 17 runs scored and six stolen bases. At 22 years old, Genao checks in as the No. 2 overall prospect in the Guardians' system and grades out with a 60 overall hit tool and 55 overall run tool. With Jose Ramirez on the injured list, Genao could force his way up to Cleveland. He does a little bit of everything from a production standpoint and that should translate to fantasy. Because he is so young, he is a bit of a risky stash, but could reward fantasy managers who take a chance on him.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball