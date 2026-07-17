Makai Lemon "Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Makai Lemon (hamstring) said that he's "feeling great" and is "100%" ready to go for the start of training camp after dealing with a hamstring injury during the offseason program, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lemon could be eased into camp at the end of July, but once he's a full-go, he has an opportunity to become Philly's WR2 behind DeVonta Smith in his first year in the NFL after the Eagles traded Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots this offseason. The 20th overall pick out of USC comes to the NFL after having recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions in 12 games in 2025 in his third and final year at USC for the Trojans. Lemon has the clear runway to become a weekly flex option for fantasy managers in his first year in the league, but there should be some hesitation from managers with the Eagles coming off a frustrating 2025 campaign on offense in which they really struggled to move the ball through the air. In redraft leagues, RotoBaller has Lemon ranked as the No. 45 pass-catcher. He'll be more attractive in dynasty/keeper leagues for his athleticism and big-play abilities out of the slot.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner