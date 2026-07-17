KC Concepcion a Potential Late-Round Gem in 2026 Drafts
KC Concepcion before using another top 40 selection on Denzel Boston, adding the rookies to a room in which veteran Jerry Jeudy is looking to rebound from a disappointing 602-yard campaign. While Cleveland has steadily assembled a dynamic core of playmakers, the quarterback spot features its own battle to watch between second-year pro Shedeur Sanders and a redemption-seeking Deshaun Watson. While neither inspires much confidence at this point in their respective careers, whoever wins the job would do well to get the ball into the hands of players who can create yards after the catch, an area where Concepcion stood out in college. Nearly half of his 919 receiving yards in 2025 came after the catch, and if he is able to carve out something close to the Zay Flowers role in Todd Monken's offense, Concepcion could be a late-round gem as RotoBaller's WR49.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller