Caleb Wilson Closes Vegas Run With 21 Against Lakers
Caleb Wilson finished with 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting in Thursday's 105-82 Summer League loss to the Lakers, adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block over 24 minutes. The No. 4 pick wrapped his Vegas run averaging 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds across four games, a stretch that opened with a 35-point debut built on 7-for-11 from deep. His jumper cooled from there, and he hit just 1-for-6 on Thursday while Chicago shot 3-for-33 as a team from three-point range. Wilson also coughed up eight turnovers. He has the usage and a rebuilding roster around him to post real rookie numbers right away, but the ball security has to tighten before those minutes fully pay off.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA