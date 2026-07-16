Yanic Konan Niederhauser Adds 27 Pounds This Summer
Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) says he has put on 27 pounds this summer, SI's Joey Linn reports. The 2025 first-rounder also discussed his rehab progress, his fit alongside Keaton Wagler, and an eventual bid for the starting center job. Niederhauser's rookie season ended in March, when a Lisfranc injury in his right foot required surgery, and he underwent a follow-up procedure this offseason. He averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes across 41 games, showing enough burst as a rim-runner to make him worth tracking. Brook Lopez is penciled in ahead of him at 38, so the runway exists. Whether a foot that has needed two procedures holds up under an extra 27 pounds is the question that decides his season.
Source: Joey Linn
Source: Joey Linn