George Pickens Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
George Pickens will officially play the 2026 season on his $27.3 million franchise tender after the deadline for tagged players to agree on long-term contracts passed on Wednesday, per ESPN. The Cowboys announced before the NFL draft in April that they didn't plan to engage Pickens in long-term extension talks, so this was the expected outcome. The last time Dallas signed a tagged player to an extension was receiver Dez Bryant in 2015. Pickens has signed his tender, which puts him under contract for 2026. Since reaching an extension with Bryant in 2015, quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Dalton Schultz, running back Tony Pollard, and now Pickens have played on the franchise tag. Pickens, 25, was a first-time Pro Bowler and broke out for a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas after they acquired him in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games. He'll be pricey in fantasy drafts going into his second year in Dallas, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 9 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com