Caleb Wilson Posts 19 Points in Bulls' First Summer League Win
Caleb Wilson finished with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, 2-for-6 from three, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 99-87 Las Vegas Summer League win over Washington. The No. 4 pick has scored 19 in back-to-back outings after opening with 35 against Memphis, and he pushed to play the second night of a back-to-back rather than take the standard lottery-pick rest. Jaylin Sellers paced Chicago with 24 points. Wilson has committed 13 turnovers in three games, but seven steals and nine blocks over that stretch point to a two-way profile, and he's expected to hold a prominent rotation role as a rookie.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA