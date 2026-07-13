Ebuka Okorie Endures Cold Shooting Night Against Knicks
Ebuka Okorie struggled to 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in Monday's 86-75 Summer League loss to the Knicks, chipping in six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block over 32 minutes. He went 0-for-5 from three and matched his four assists with four turnovers. The Stanford product flashed real defensive playmaking earlier in Vegas with nine steals over his first two games, but his jumper has lagged, sitting at 28.5 percent from the field this summer. Taken 17th in June's draft, Okorie profiles as a future rotation piece, but his shooting will decide how soon he earns minutes behind Cade Cunningham.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA